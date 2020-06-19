First American Financial's Unit Partners With LendingQB

First American Financial Corporation’s FAF member unit Docutech has entered into a partnership with LendingQB to enable a complete end-to-end digital mortgage closing solution for lenders, borrowers and settlement agents.



Founded in 2002, Costa Mesa, CA-based LendingQB is an innovator of financial technology solutions that transform the way mortgage lending organizations originate loans and engage with their customers. It provides end-to-end Loan Origination System technology services that can be expanded and customized to serve lenders efficiently and reliably. The solutions aid mortgage lenders reduce costs, maintain compliance and increase profitability.



Docutech provides a range of document technology solutions for mortgage, home equity and consumer lending, ranging from document generation to eDelivery, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment. Its solutions aid in providing a digital real-estate closing experience.



Therefore, this partnership will assist lenders, borrowers and settlement agents with complete digital solution to streamline the closing process with safety and security.



The majority of First American's business is dependent on activity in the real estate and mortgage markets. Its Title insurance and Service segment is engaged in assisting homebuyers and sellers, real estate agents and brokers, mortgage lenders, and title agencies to close transactions.



In March 2019, Docutech was acquired by First American for around $350 million to boost the home-buying experience for consumers, aid digital transformation of the real estate settlement process and to invest and enhance its core business.



The innovative technology of Docutech complemented First American’s existing capabilities to cater to lender customers, with beginning-to-end digital mortgage and settlement services.



Moreover, Docutech contributed $6.4 million to First American’s top line in the first quarter of 2020.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) property and casualty insurance have lost 8.4% in the past year, compared with the industry's decline of 14.7%.





Stocks to Consider



Some better-ranked insurance stocks include National General Holdings Corp. NGHC, The Allstate Corporation ALL and Palomar Holdings Inc. PLMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, providing various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. Its earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average positive surprise being 5.68%.



Allstate provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 18.45%.



Palomar offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake. It surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters, with the average positive surprise being 10.93%.



