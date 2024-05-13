First American Financial's Subsidiary Buys Wisconsin Title Service's Subsidiary, Plants

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF), Monday announced that its subsidiary Mother Lode Holding Co. acquired Wisconsin Title Service Co.'s sister concern, Wisconsin Title Closing Service, Inc., along with its title manufacturing units in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Walworth, and Washington.

Following the transaction, First American expects to take advantage of Mother Lode Holding's underwriting resources and long-term experience in residential transactions.

Speaking about the acquisition, Lisa Steele, chief operating officer of Mother Lode Holding said, "Their commitment to customer service and innovation mirrors our own, providing a unique opportunity to expand our coverage in key markets, while bringing added capabilities to Wisconsin Title Service Company's clients."

Currently, First American Financial's stock is moving up 0.75 percent, to $56.43 on the New York Stock Exchange.

