First American Financial To Acquire ServiceMac - Quick Facts

First American Financial To Acquire ServiceMac

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) and ServiceMac, LLC have signed an agreement for First American's acquisition of ServiceMac. ServiceMac is focused on providing technology, products and services for the mortgage industry. ServiceMac's management team will continue to lead the company's operations.

As a part of the deal, First American has acquired a minority interest in ServiceMac's parent company. This interest will convert into equity of ServiceMac at the closing of the acquisition, which is anticipated to occur by the end of 2021.

