First American Financial Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF), a provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, reported Thursday that its net income for the fourth quarter declined to $260 million or $2.33 per share from $280 million or $2.49 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.28 per share, compared to $2.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 10 percent to $2.37 billion from $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street expected revenues of $2.05 billion for the quarter.

