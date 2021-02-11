Markets
First American Financial Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) reported fourth quarter EPS excluding NRIG of $2.11 compared to $1.80, a year ago. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenue was $2.2 billion, up 24 percent compared with last year. Total revenues excluding NRIG was $2.10 billion compared to $1.71 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $1.91 billion, for the quarter.

