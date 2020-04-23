Markets
First American Financial Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) reported first-quarter earnings per share excluding NRIG of $1.06 compared to $0.74, previous year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.00, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenue was $1.4 billion, up 8 percent from last year. Total revenues excluding NRIG was $1.48 billion compared to $1.27 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

