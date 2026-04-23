First American Financial Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp (FAF) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on April 23, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.firstam.com/investors/news-and-events/events/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 877-407-8293 (US) or 877-407-8293 (International).

For a replay call, dial 201-612-7415. Conference ID 13759993.

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