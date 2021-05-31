First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Has Compensated Shareholders With A Respectable 98% Return On Their Investment

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 69% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 27% over the last year.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, First American Financial managed to grow its earnings per share at 23% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 8.32 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:FAF Earnings Per Share Growth May 31st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on First American Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for First American Financial the TSR over the last 5 years was 98%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

First American Financial shareholders are up 32% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 15% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that First American Financial is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

First American Financial is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

