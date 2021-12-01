First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.51

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) will increase its dividend on the 15th of December to US$0.51. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 2.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

First American Financial's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, First American Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 34.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 28%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First American Financial Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:FAF Historic Dividend December 1st 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 24% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. First American Financial has impressed us by growing EPS at 30% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

First American Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for First American Financial you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

