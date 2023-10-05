First American Financial (FRA:Y1F) Price Target Increased by 6.27% to 70.15

The average one-year price target for First American Financial (FRA:Y1F) has been revised to 70.15 / share. This is an increase of 6.27% from the prior estimate of 66.01 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.61 to a high of 78.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.20% from the latest reported closing price of 51.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 797 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Y1F is 0.28%, an increase of 1.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 101,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 10,000K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 3,838K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,996K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Y1F by 1.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,131K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Y1F by 4.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,059K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in Y1F by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,695K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing an increase of 51.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Y1F by 435.01% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

