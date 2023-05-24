First American Financial (FAF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.35, changing hands as low as $53.59 per share. First American Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAF's low point in its 52 week range is $43.54 per share, with $64.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.02.

