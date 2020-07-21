First American Financial (FAF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.78, changing hands as high as $55.16 per share. First American Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAF's low point in its 52 week range is $29.36 per share, with $66.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.90.

