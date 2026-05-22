First American Financial (FAF) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for First American Financial (FAF). Shares have lost about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is First American Financial due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

FAF Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates on Commercial Strength



First American Financial Corporation reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.4% and rose 58.3% year over year. Operating revenues climbed 16.2% to $1.8 billion, driven by growth in direct premiums, escrow fees, and Information and other revenues. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.08%.



The quarterly results were supported by robust growth in its Title segment, particularly commercial business, alongside increased average revenue per order and higher investment income. These gains were partly offset by elevated operating expenses.

What’s Behind the Headlines for FAF?

Direct premiums and escrow fees reached $660.2 million, marking a 17.7% increase from the prior-year level. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.7% and our model estimate by 17.7%. Investment income totaled $152.4 million in the first quarter, up 13% year over year, driven by a 12% increase in Title segment investment income, partially offset by losses at the corporate level. The figure was below our estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155.2 million. Expenses increased 12.8% to $1.6 billion, caused by higher interest expense, agent premiums, personal costs and other operating expenses. The figure was on par with our estimate of $1.6 billion.

FAF’s Segmental Results

Title Insurance and Services: Total revenues rose 16.7% year over year to $1.7 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. This was driven by 21% growth in direct premiums and escrow fees, and agent premiums along with steady net investment income. Investment income increased 12% to $154 million, supported by higher interest income from the company's investment portfolio and warehouse lending business.



Adjusted pretax margin expanded 250 bps to 10%. Title open orders grew 8..2% to 182,900, closed orders rose 9%, and average revenue per direct title order increased to $4,229, reflecting a 48% jump in commercial order revenues. This was partly offset by a mix shift toward lower-premium refinance .



Home Warranty: Total revenues rose 2% to $110.3 million, missing our model estimate of $111.2 million. Pretax income climbed 4% year over year to $26 million. The claim loss rate improved to 36%, driven by small reductions in the number and severity of claims. Pretax margin expanded 60 bps to 23.8%.



Corporate: The Corporate segment reported a net pretax loss of $31 million, narrowing from a $35 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

FAF’s Financial Update

First American exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 billion, up from the 2025-end level. Notes and contracts payable were $1.5 billion, remaining flat from the 2025-end level. Stockholders’ equity was $5.5 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, down 0.2% from the 2025-end level. The debt-to-capital ratio was 32.2.

Capital Deployment

The board of directors paid 55 per cent per share in the first quarter. FAF repurchased 0.5 million shares for $33 million in the reported quarter at an average price of $60.21 per share. The company also continued buybacks after the first quarter ended, repurchasing another 0.3 million shares for $18 million at an average price of $61.6 per share through April 24, 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 5.78% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, First American Financial has a average Growth Score of C, a score with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise First American Financial has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.