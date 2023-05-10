First American Financial (FAF) Declares $0.52 Dividend

First American Financial said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $57.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.29%, the lowest has been 2.62%, and the highest has been 5.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 838 funds or institutions reporting positions in First American Financial. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAF is 0.37%, an increase of 38.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 101,936K shares. The put/call ratio of FAF is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is 63.04. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 8.85% from its latest reported closing price of 57.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First American Financial is 7,019MM, an increase of 0.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 10,000K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,018K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,132K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,197K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,044K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 4.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,988K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 6.65% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,628K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAF by 8.38% over the last quarter.

First American Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.