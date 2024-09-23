First American Financial (FAF) Could Be a Great Choice

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First American Financial in Focus

First American Financial (FAF) is headquartered in Santa Ana, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 0.85% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.54 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.32%. In comparison, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry's yield is 0.16%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.57%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.16 is up 2.9% from last year. First American Financial has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.56%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. First American Financial's current payout ratio is 58%. This means it paid out 58% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, FAF expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.89 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.37%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, FAF is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

