FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Earnings Results: $FAF Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP ($FAF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, beating estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,685,100,000, beating estimates of $1,633,498,250 by $51,601,750.
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Insider Trading Activity
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP insiders have traded $FAF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN A ADAMS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,337 shares for an estimated $149,011
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,242,977 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $280,078,911
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,491,521 shares (+370.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,475,301
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,275,000 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $84,162,750
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,147,964 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,678,872
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 842,904 shares (+13222.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,630,925
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 695,060 shares (+6233.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,399,546
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 657,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,431,081
