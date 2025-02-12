FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Earnings Results: $FAF Reports Quarterly Earnings

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP ($FAF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.35 per share, beating estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $1,685,100,000, beating estimates of $1,633,498,250 by $51,601,750.

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Insider Trading Activity

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP insiders have traded $FAF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN A ADAMS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,337 shares for an estimated $149,011

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

