FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Earnings Preview: Recent $FAF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP ($FAF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,633,498,250 and earnings of $1.11 per share.
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Insider Trading Activity
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP insiders have traded $FAF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FAF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN A ADAMS (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,337 shares for an estimated $149,011
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CP stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,242,977 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $280,078,911
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,491,521 shares (+370.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,475,301
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,448,846 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,638,324
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,275,000 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $84,162,750
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 842,904 shares (+13222.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,630,925
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 657,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,431,081
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 557,537 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $36,803,017
