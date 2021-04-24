First American Financial Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 13% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$2.0b, while EPS were US$2.10 beating analyst models by 68%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:FAF Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from two analysts covering First American Financial is for revenues of US$7.48b in 2021, implying a noticeable 2.9% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 9.6% to US$6.99 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$7.12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.96 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about First American Financial's future following the latest results, with a nice increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$71.50, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the First American Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 3.8% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - First American Financial is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around First American Financial's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for First American Financial you should be aware of.

