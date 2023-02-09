First American Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $54 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $260 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.0% to $1.685 billion from $2.373 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $54 Mln. vs. $260 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.52 vs. $2.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.685 Bln vs. $2.373 Bln last year.

