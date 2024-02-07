First American Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.1 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $54.3 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, First American Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.1 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $1.43 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $34.1 Mln. vs. $54.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

