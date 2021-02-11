First American Financial Corp. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $280.3 million, or $2.49 per share. This compares with $224.0 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $2.15 billion from $1.73 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $280.3 Mln. vs. $224.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.49 vs. $1.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q4): $2.15 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.