Markets
FAF

First American Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $109 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $302 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, First American Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $2.062 billion from $2.266 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $109 Mln. vs. $302 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.63 -Revenue (Q2): $2.062 Bln vs. $2.266 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular