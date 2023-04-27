First American Financial Corp. Q1 Profit Retreats

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $45.9 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $97.9 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.9% to $1.446 billion from $2.033 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $45.9 Mln. vs. $97.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.446 Bln vs. $2.033 Bln last year.

