First American Financial Corp. Bottom Line Drops In Q4, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $260 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $2.373 billion from $2.151 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $260 Mln. vs. $280 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.33 vs. $2.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.78 -Revenue (Q4): $2.373 Bln vs. $2.151 Bln last year.

