First American Financial Corp. Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $445 million, or $4.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.6% to $1.824 billion from $2.556 billion last year.

