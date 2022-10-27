First American Financial Corp. Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $445 million, or $4.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.6% to $1.824 billion from $2.556 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2 Mln. vs. $445 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $4.00 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.824 Bln vs. $2.556 Bln last year.

