First American Financial Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $72.4 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $34.1 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First American Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $141.6 million or $1.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.9% to $1.685 billion from $1.429 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.4 Mln. vs. $34.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.685 Bln vs. $1.429 Bln last year.

