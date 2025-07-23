First American Financial Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $146.1 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $116.0 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First American Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $158.4 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $1.841 billion from $1.612 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146.1 Mln. vs. $116.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.841 Bln vs. $1.612 Bln last year.

