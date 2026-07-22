First American Financial Corp. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $218.5 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $146.1 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First American Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $214.4 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $2.117 billion from $1.841 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $218.5 Mln. vs. $146.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $2.117 Bln vs. $1.841 Bln last year.

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