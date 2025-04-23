First American Financial Corp. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - First American Financial Corp. (FAF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $74.2 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $46.7 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First American Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $87.9 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $1.582 billion from $1.424 billion last year.

First American Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

