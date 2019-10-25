First American (FAF) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

First American Financial Corporation FAF reported third-quarter 2019 operating income per share of $1.64, which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 26% year over year.



The quarter benefited from growth in investment income along with broad-based revenue growth across key markets.

Behind the Headlines



Operating revenues of $1.7 billion increased 8.4% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.7%, led by higher, direct premiums and escrow fees, agent premiums, information and other and net investment income.



Net investment income increased 12.8% to $76.6 million.



Closed title orders increased 21.4%, driven by 89% increase in refinance orders.



Average revenue per order decreased 6% due to a shift in the mix of direct orders closed to lower-premium refinance transactions.



Segment Results



Title Insurance and Services: Total revenues increased 9.2% year over year to $1.54 billion.



Pretax margin expanded 230 basis points to 16.4%.



Title open orders increased 27.4% to 317,300 million while Title closed orders increased 21.4% year over year to $224,100 million.



Specialty Insurance: Total revenues increased 4.9% year over year to $128.1 million, led by higher contribution from home warranty business.



Pretax margin expanded 440 basis points to 7.8%.



Financial Update



First American exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion, up 16.6% from 2018 end. Notes and contracts payable were $728.3 million, down 0.3% from 2018 end.



First American exited the quarter with stockholders’ equity of $4.2 billion, down 0.5% from 2018 end.



Cash flow from operations was $310.6 million, up 34.5% year over year.



Zacks Rank



First American currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Other Insurance Releases



Of the insurance industry players that have reported third-quarter results so far, The Progressive Corporation PGR, MGIC Investment Corporation MTG and Globe Life GL beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.



