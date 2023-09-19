First American Data & Analytics Releases Non-seasonally-adjusted House Price Index Report

(RTTNews) - First American Data & Analytics, a division of First American Financial (FAF), released August 2023 Home Price Index report. The non-seasonally-adjusted House Price Index showed that nationally in August 2023: house prices increased 0.7 percent between July 2023 and August 2023; house prices increased 5.6 percent between August 2022 and August 2023; and house prices reached a new peak in August 2023.

First American Data & Analytics is a national provider of property-centric information, risk management and valuation solutions.

The next release of the House Price Index will take place the week of October 16, 2023.

