Dividends
FAF

First American Corporation (FAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

First American Corporation (FAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.98, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAF was $53.98, representing a -19.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.78 and a 83.86% increase over the 52 week low of $29.36.

FAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.69. Zacks Investment Research reports FAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.22%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FAF as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)
  • First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)
  • iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKL with an increase of 23.11% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of FAF at 2.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAF

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    1 day ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular