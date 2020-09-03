First American Corporation (FAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2020

First American Corporation (FAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.98, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAF was $53.98, representing a -19.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.78 and a 83.86% increase over the 52 week low of $29.36.

FAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.69. Zacks Investment Research reports FAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.22%, compared to an industry average of -4.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FAF as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKL with an increase of 23.11% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of FAF at 2.69%.

