First American Corporation (FAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

First American Corporation (FAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAF was $52.95, representing a -20.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.78 and a 80.35% increase over the 52 week low of $29.36.

FAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.18. Zacks Investment Research reports FAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .73%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FAF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FAF as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Trust (USMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USMF with an increase of 13.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FAF at 1.1%.

