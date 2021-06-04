First American Corporation (FAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2021

First American Corporation (FAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FAF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.07, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAF was $64.07, representing a -4.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.92 and a 45.45% increase over the 52 week low of $44.05.

FAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.73. Zacks Investment Research reports FAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.91%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FAF as a top-10 holding:

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 25.43% over the last 100 days. ZIG has the highest percent weighting of FAF at 3.7%.

