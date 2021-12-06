First American Corporation (FAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2021

First American Corporation (FAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.87% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.98, the dividend yield is 2.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAF was $74.98, representing a -4.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.46 and a 57.03% increase over the 52 week low of $47.75.

FAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.31. Zacks Investment Research reports FAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.17%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the faf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FAF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FAF as a top-10 holding:

The Acquirers Fund (ZIG)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZIG with an increase of 11.98% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FAF at 3.45%.

