First American Corporation (FAF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 07, 2020

First American Corporation (FAF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FAF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.88, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FAF was $48.88, representing a -26.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.78 and a 66.49% increase over the 52 week low of $29.36.

FAF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FAF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.66. Zacks Investment Research reports FAF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.3%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

