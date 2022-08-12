First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

Adds detail of shipment, background

KYIV, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said.

"The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

Once loaded, the MV Brave Commander will carry a shipment of Ukrainian grain organised by the World Food Programme to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the U.N. and Turkey in late July.

UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready to ship grain, awaits signal to start

(Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

((Max.Hunder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.