First Advantage reinstated with an Overweight at Barclays

Barclays reinstated coverage of First Advantage (FA) with an Overweight rating and $22 price target The hiring “recession seems to be long in the tooth,” and the First Advantage / Sterling Check combination is now very well positioned to benefit from any recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that in the meantime, share outperformance should continue via new logos, up-sell and improved attrition.

