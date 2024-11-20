News & Insights

First Advantage reinstated with an Overweight at Barclays

November 20, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Barclays reinstated coverage of First Advantage (FA) with an Overweight rating and $22 price target The hiring “recession seems to be long in the tooth,” and the First Advantage / Sterling Check combination is now very well positioned to benefit from any recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that in the meantime, share outperformance should continue via new logos, up-sell and improved attrition.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers.
