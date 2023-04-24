First Advantage (FRA:0MS) Price Target Decreased by 5.13% to 13.76

The average one-year price target for First Advantage (FRA:0MS) has been revised to 13.76 / share. This is an decrease of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 14.50 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.66 to a high of 15.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31,893.37% from the latest reported closing price of 0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Advantage. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0MS is 0.14%, an increase of 1.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 161,921K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 89,881K shares representing 60.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,968K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares, representing an increase of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0MS by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,988K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares, representing an increase of 40.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0MS by 57.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,627K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,027K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MS by 12.82% over the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 4,000K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

