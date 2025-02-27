News & Insights

First Advantage Corporation Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Guidance Following Sterling Acquisition

February 27, 2025 — 06:42 am EST

First Advantage reports 2024 revenues of $860.2 million, net loss of $110.3 million, and introduces 2025 guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

First Advantage Corporation reported its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2024, highlighting revenues of $860.2 million, but a net loss of $110.3 million, largely attributed to $130.5 million in acquisition-related expenses from the purchase of Sterling Check Corp. Adjusted metrics showed stronger performance, including an adjusted net income of $123.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $249.3 million. The fourth quarter specifically saw revenues of $307.1 million but a heavy net loss of $100.4 million, again impacted by significant expenses linked to the acquisition. Looking ahead, First Advantage provided guidance for 2025, projecting revenues between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $450 million, as it focuses on realizing synergies and driving further growth post-acquisition.

Potential Positives

  • First Advantage Corporation successfully completed the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp., positioning itself for significant future growth.
  • The company reported revenues of $860.2 million for the full year 2024, which is a notable increase from $763.8 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $249.3 million, reflecting strong operational performance with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.0%.
  • First Advantage introduced optimistic guidance for full year 2025, projecting revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, indicating confidence in realizing synergies from the Sterling acquisition.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant net losses reported for both the full year and fourth quarter of 2024, with a net loss of $(110.3) million for the year and $(100.4) million for the fourth quarter, which is substantially worse than previous year's profits.
  • Operating cash flows showed a significant decline in the fourth quarter, reporting $(85.7) million compared to $56.7 million in the same period last year, indicating potential liquidity issues.
  • Incurred substantial acquisition-related expenses totaling $130.5 million for the year and $97.1 million for the fourth quarter, raising concerns about the profitability and financial health following the Sterling acquisition.

FAQ

What were First Advantage's revenue and net loss for 2024?

First Advantage reported revenues of $860.2 million and a net loss of $(110.3) million for 2024.


How did the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. impact First Advantage?

The acquisition of Sterling resulted in $130.5 million in expenses, affecting the net loss margin for 2024.


What is the guidance for First Advantage's expected revenue in 2025?

First Advantage anticipates revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion for the full year 2025.


What was First Advantage's adjusted EBITDA margin for 2024?

The adjusted EBITDA margin for First Advantage in 2024 was 29.0%.


What are the projected adjusted earnings per share for First Advantage in 2025?

The adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2025 is projected to be between $0.86 and $1.03.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FA Insider Trading Activity

$FA insiders have traded $FA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRET T JARDINE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $522,429

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $FA stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Full Year 2024 Highlights



1





  • Revenues of $860.2 million


  • Net Loss of $(110.3) million, a net loss margin of (12.8)%, includes $130.5 million of expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. (“Sterling”)


  • Adjusted Net Income of $123.7 million


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $249.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 29.0%


  • GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.74), includes $0.66 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition


  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.82


  • Cash Flows from Operations of $28.2 million; Adjusted Operating Cash Flows of $164.5 million, after adjusting for $136.3 million of cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition


  • Closed the Sterling acquisition on October 31, 2024, which was first announced on February 29, 2024




Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights



1





  • Revenues of $307.1 million


  • Net Loss of $(100.4) million, a net loss margin of (32.7)%, includes $97.1 million of expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Sterling


  • Adjusted Net Income of $30.2 million


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $82.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 27.0%


  • GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.62), includes $0.43 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition


  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.18


  • Cash Flows from Operations of $(85.7) million; Adjusted Operating Cash Flows of $39.4 million, after adjusting for $125.1 million of cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition




Full Year 2025 Guidance




  • Introducing full year 2025 guidance ranges, including the expected benefits of synergies, for Revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $450 million, Adjusted Net Income of $152 million to $182 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.86 to $1.03

    2




ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Key Financials




(Amounts in millions, except per share data and percentages)


Three Months Ended




December 31,



Year Ended




December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023

Revenues

$
307.1


$
202.6


$
860.2


$
763.8

(Loss) income from operations

$
(80.7
)

$
29.4


$
(62.4
)

$
81.5

Net (loss) income

$
(100.4
)

$
14.8


$
(110.3
)

$
37.3

Net (loss) income margin


(32.7
)%


7.3
%


(12.8
)%


4.9
%

Diluted net (loss) income per share

$
(0.62
)

$
0.10


$
(0.74
)

$
0.26

Adjusted EBITDA

1

$
82.9


$
68.2


$
249.3


$
237.6

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

1


27.0
%


33.7
%


29.0
%


31.1
%

Adjusted Net Income

1

$
30.2


$
42.6


$
123.7


$
145.8

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

1

$
0.18


$
0.29


$
0.82


$
1.00



1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable respective GAAP measures.



“2024 was a milestone year for First Advantage as we advanced our strategy with the transformational acquisition of Sterling,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer. “We are progressing well on our integration efforts, actioning and realizing our synergy targets, and accelerating our strategic execution, all while enabling a seamless experience for customers. We have already actioned $20 million in run rate cost synergies, and we are pleased to announce that we have updated our run rate synergy target range from $50 million to $70 million previously to $60 million to $70 million. Alongside our efforts on the transaction, we have been refining our updated strategy that prioritizes growth and innovation of our business through new technologies, AI, and product initiatives.”



“For the full year and fourth quarter of 2024, we delivered solid results amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Considering the pre-acquisition results from Sterling, the combined company generated approximately $1.51 billion of revenues and nearly $397 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2024. The combination of upsell, cross-sell, and new logo growth rates for the year for both First Advantage and Sterling performed in line with the respective historical revenue growth algorithms, and our team continued to demonstrate outstanding execution with important new logo and upsell bookings,” Staples concluded.




Full Year 2025 Guidance



“We are introducing our full year 2025 guidance, which includes our increased scale with the acquisition of Sterling and the expected benefits of synergies,” commented Steven Marks, Chief Financial Officer. “Our full year 2025 guidance ranges reflect the realization of synergies already actioned or expected to be actioned in 2025, our prudent posture towards growth in 2025 due in part to our expectation that base will remain a headwind through the middle of the year as we fully lap prior year base declines, and our latest view of the macroeconomic environment and labor market. In the year ahead, we plan to maintain our product and customer focus while continuing the integration process, maintaining customer continuity, actioning synergies, and reducing net leverage.”



The following table summarizes our full year 2025 guidance.

As of February 27, 2025

Revenues
$1.5 billion – $1.6 billion

Adjusted EBITDA

2
$410 million – $450 million

Adjusted Net Income

2
$152 million – $182 million

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

2
$0.86 – $1.03



2 A reconciliation of the foregoing guidance for the non-GAAP metrics of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.



Actual results may differ materially from First Advantage’s full-year 2025 guidance as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.




Conference Call and Webcast Information



First Advantage will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results today, February 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage fourth quarter and full year 2024earnings callor provide the conference code FA4Q24. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.



Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com. Alternatively, the live webcast and subsequent replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4818015/A54E8C5466B3E71E29525C125548AFA6.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” "target," “guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases.



These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:




  • negative changes in external events beyond our control, including our customers’ onboarding volumes, economic drivers which are sensitive to macroeconomic cycles, such as interest rate volatility and inflation, geopolitical unrest, and uncertainty in financial markets;


  • our operations in a highly regulated industry and the fact that we are subject to numerous and evolving laws and regulations, including with respect to personal data, data security, and artificial intelligence;


  • inability to identify and successfully implement our growth strategies on a timely basis or at all;


  • potential harm to our business, brand, and reputation as a result of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or the mishandling of personal data;


  • our reliance on third-party data providers;


  • due to the sensitive and privacy-driven nature of our products and solutions, we could face liability and legal or regulatory proceedings, which could be costly and time-consuming to defend and may not be fully covered by insurance;


  • our international business exposes us to a number of risks;


  • the continued integration of our platforms and solutions with human resource providers such as applicant tracking systems and human capital management systems as well as our relationships with such human resource providers;


  • our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary information;


  • disruptions, outages, or other errors with our technology and network infrastructure, including our data centers, servers, and third-party cloud and internet providers and our migration to the cloud;


  • our indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and prevent us from meeting our obligations;


  • the failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisition of Sterling Check Corp.; and


  • control by our Sponsor, "Silver Lake" (Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., together with its affiliates, successors, and assignees) and its interests may conflict with ours or those of our stockholders.



For additional information on these and other factors that could cause First Advantage’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is expected to be filed after this press release, which are or will be accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.




Non-GAAP Financial Information



This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Constant Currency Revenues,” “Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted Operating Cash Flow.”



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.



We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. We define Adjusted Net Income for a particular period as net (loss) income before taxes adjusted for debt-related costs, acquisition-related depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges, to which we then apply the related effective tax rate. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted. We define Constant Currency Revenues as current period revenues translated using prior-year period exchange rates. We define Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA as current period Adjusted EBITDA translated using prior-year period exchange rates.



Additionally, we use Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to review the liquidity of our operations. We define Adjusted Operating Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities less cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition. We believe Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is a useful supplemental financial measure for management and investors in assessing the Company’s ability to pursue business opportunities and investments and to service its debt. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is not a measure of our liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities.



For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release.



The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.



Numerical figures included in the reconciliations have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in various tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.




About First Advantage



First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its 80,000 customers. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.




Investor Contact



Stephanie Gorman


Vice President, Investor Relations


Investors@fadv.com


(888) 314-9761




Condensed Financial Statements




First Advantage Corporation




Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited)


December 31,


(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


2024



2023


ASSETS






CURRENT ASSETS






Cash and cash equivalents

$
168,688


$
213,774

Restricted cash


795



138

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,832 and $1,036 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


266,800



142,690

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


31,041



13,426

Income tax receivable


8,669



3,710

Total current assets


475,993



373,738

Property and equipment, net


307,539



79,441

Goodwill


2,124,528



820,654

Intangible assets, net


987,948



344,014

Deferred tax asset, net


5,682



2,786

Other assets


21,203



10,021

TOTAL ASSETS

$
3,922,893


$
1,630,654


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






CURRENT LIABILITIES






Accounts payable

$
120,872


$
47,024

Accrued compensation


52,805



16,379

Accrued liabilities


44,700



16,162

Current portion of long-term debt


21,850






Current portion of operating lease liability


4,245



3,354

Income tax payable


1,942



264

Deferred revenues


4,274



1,856

Total current liabilities


250,688



85,039

Long-term debt (net of deferred financing costs of $41,861 and $6,268 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)


2,121,289



558,456

Deferred tax liability, net


222,738



71,274

Operating lease liability, less current portion


9,149



5,931

Other liabilities


11,990



3,221

Total liabilities


2,615,854



723,921


EQUITY






Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 173,171,145 and 145,074,802 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


173



145

Additional paid-in-capital


1,504,007



977,290

Accumulated deficit


(159,808
)


(49,545
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(37,333
)


(21,157
)

Total equity


1,307,039



906,733

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$
3,922,893


$
1,630,654









First Advantage Corporation




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income




(Unaudited)


Interim Periods



Annual Periods


(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2024



Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2023



Year Ended




December 31, 2024



Year Ended




December 31, 2023


REVENUES

$
307,124


$
202,562


$
860,205


$
763,761














OPERATING EXPENSES:












Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)


168,492



101,309



448,911



386,777

Product and technology expense


24,765



10,889



63,817



49,263

Selling, general, and administrative expense


138,590



27,851



263,942



116,732

Depreciation and amortization


55,951



33,132



145,919



129,473

Total operating expenses


387,798



173,181



922,589



682,245


(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


(80,674
)


29,381



(62,384
)


81,516














OTHER EXPENSE, NET:












Interest expense, net


23,734



12,915



51,848



33,040

Loss on extinguishment of debt


383








383






Total other expense, net


24,117



12,915



52,231



33,040

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES


(104,791
)


16,466



(114,615
)


48,476

(Benefit) provision for income taxes


(4,425
)


1,653



(4,342
)


11,183


NET (LOSS) INCOME

$
(100,366
)

$
14,813


$
(110,273
)

$
37,293














Foreign currency translation (loss) income


(18,636
)


1,697



(16,176
)


1,174


COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$
(119,002
)

$
16,510


$
(126,449
)

$
38,467















NET (LOSS) INCOME

$
(100,366
)

$
14,813


$
(110,273
)

$
37,293

Basic net (loss) income per share

$
(0.62
)

$
0.10


$
(0.74
)

$
0.26

Diluted net (loss) income per share

$
(0.62
)

$
0.10


$
(0.74
)

$
0.26

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic


162,774,306



143,167,422



148,582,226



144,083,808

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted


162,774,306



144,969,753



148,582,226



146,226,096









First Advantage Corporation




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Unaudited)


December 31,


(in thousands)


2024



2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net (loss) income

$
(110,273
)

$
37,293

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


145,919



129,473

Loss on extinguishment of debt


383






Amortization of deferred financing costs


2,619



1,807

Bad debt expense (recovery)


158



(56
)

Deferred taxes


(31,418
)


(19,497
)

Share-based compensation


31,762



15,265

Loss on foreign currency exchange rates







8

(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets and impairment of ROU assets


(275
)


1,608

Change in fair value of interest rate swaps


(10,511
)


116

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable


20,775



2,339

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(1,908
)


13,440

Accounts payable


(25,450
)


(8,503
)

Accrued compensation and accrued liabilities


7,176



(9,301
)

Deferred revenues


762



788

Operating lease liabilities


(883
)


(1,378
)

Other liabilities


(961
)


347

Income taxes receivable and payable, net


321



(929
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


28,196



162,820


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired


(1,619,812
)


(41,122
)

Purchases of property and equipment


(1,720
)


(2,085
)

Capitalized software development costs


(30,545
)


(25,614
)

Other investing activities


89



1,974

Net cash used in investing activities


(1,651,988
)


(66,847
)


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Borrowings from First Lien Credit Facility


1,679,093






Repayments of First Lien Credit Facility


(59,200
)





Payments of debt issuance costs


(38,212
)





Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based compensation plans


14,653



4,565

Net settlement of share-based compensation plan awards


(14,305
)


(350
)

Payments on deferred purchase agreements


(703
)


(938
)

Cash dividends paid


(255
)


(217,739
)

Share repurchases







(58,990
)

Payments on finance lease obligations


(6
)


(104
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities


1,581,065



(273,556
)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(1,702
)


(301
)

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


(44,429
)


(177,884
)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


213,912



391,796

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$
169,483


$
213,912









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:






Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received

$
23,388


$
31,623

Cash paid for interest

$
65,767


$
45,697


NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:






Property and equipment acquired on account

$
539


$
118

Non-cash property and equipment additions

$
540


$



Excise taxes on share repurchases incurred but not paid

$




$
490

Dividends declared but not paid

$




$
614









Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures


Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)


First Advantage




Americas



First Advantage




International



Sterling



Eliminations



Total revenues

Revenues, as reported (GAAP)

$
172,349


$
24,020


$
113,068


$
(2,313
)

$
307,124

Foreign currency translation impact

(a)


126



(415
)







22



(267
)


Constant currency revenues


$

172,475



$

23,605



$

113,068



$

(2,291

)


$

306,857







































































































Year Ended December 31, 2024


(in thousands)


First Advantage




Americas



First Advantage




International



Sterling



Eliminations



Total revenues

Revenues, as reported (GAAP)

$
658,758


$
96,854


$
113,068


$
(8,475
)

$
860,205

Foreign currency translation impact

(a)


165



(663
)







64



(434
)


Constant currency revenues


$

658,923



$

96,191



$

113,068



$

(8,411

)


$

859,771



(a) Constant currency revenues is calculated by translating current period amounts using prior-year period exchange rates.


Interim Periods



Annual Periods


(in thousands)


Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2024



Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2023



Year Ended




December 31, 2024



Year Ended




December 31, 2023

Net (loss) income

$
(100,366
)

$
14,813


$
(110,273
)

$
37,293

Interest expense, net


23,734



12,915



51,848



33,040

(Benefit) provision for income taxes


(4,425
)


1,653



(4,342
)


11,183

Depreciation and amortization


55,951



33,132



145,919



129,473

Loss on extinguishment of debt


383








383






Share-based compensation

(a)


12,459



4,816



31,762



15,265

Transaction and acquisition-related charges

(b)


93,151



532



128,234



4,364

Integration, restructuring, and other charges

(c)


2,050



373



5,771



6,938


Adjusted EBITDA


$

82,937



$

68,234



$

249,302



$

237,556

Revenues


307,124



202,562



860,205



763,761


Net (loss) income margin



(32.7

)%



7.3

%



(12.8

)%



4.9

%


Adjusted EBITDA Margin



27.0

%



33.7

%



29.0

%



31.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA


82,937






249,302




Foreign currency translation impact

(d)


(11
)





59





Constant currency Adjusted EBITDA


$

82,926






$

249,361







  1. Share-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes approximately $3.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, include approximately $13.1 million and $6.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 also includes approximately $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the retirements of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and former President, Americas.




  2. Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $92.3 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $12.4 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the year ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $125.7 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $45.8 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Also includes incremental professional service fees incurred related to the initial public offering.




  3. Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items.




  4. Constant currency Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by translating current period amounts using prior-year period exchange rates.





Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)


Interim Periods



Annual Periods


(in thousands)


Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2024



Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2023



Year Ended




December 31, 2024



Year Ended




December 31, 2023

Net (loss) income

$
(100,366
)

$
14,813


$
(110,273
)

$
37,293

(Benefit) provision for income taxes


(4,425
)


1,653



(4,342
)


11,183

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes


(104,791
)


16,466



(114,615
)


48,476

Debt-related costs

(a)


(6,232
)


5,812



549



12,845

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization

(b)


45,079



26,044



112,966



102,659

Share-based compensation

(c)


12,459



4,816



31,762



15,265

Transaction and acquisition-related charges

(d)


93,151



532



128,234



4,364

Integration, restructuring, and other charges

(e)


2,050



373



5,771



6,938

Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect


41,716



54,043



164,667



190,547

Less: Adjusted income taxes

(f)


11,531



11,480



40,953



44,759


Adjusted Net Income


$

30,185



$

42,563



$

123,714



$

145,788








































































































































































































































































































Interim Periods



Annual Periods




Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2024



Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2023



Year Ended




December 31, 2024



Year Ended




December 31, 2023

Diluted net (loss) income per share (GAAP)

$
(0.62
)

$
0.10


$
(0.74
)

$
0.26


Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share












(Benefit) provision for income taxes


(0.03
)


0.01



(0.03
)


0.08

Debt-related costs

(a)


(0.04
)


0.04



0.00



0.09

Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization

(b)


0.27



0.18



0.75



0.70

Share-based compensation

(c)


0.08



0.03



0.21



0.10

Transaction and acquisition-related charges

(d)


0.56



0.00



0.85



0.03

Integration, restructuring, and other charges

(e)


0.02



0.00



0.05



0.05

Adjusted income taxes

(f)


(0.07
)


(0.08
)


(0.27
)


(0.31
)


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share




(Non-GAAP)


$

0.18



$

0.29



$

0.82



$

1.00














Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP)


162,774,306



144,969,753



148,582,226



146,226,096

Options and restricted stock not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method)


3,178,548








2,606,405






Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (Non-GAAP)


165,952,854



144,969,753



151,188,631



146,226,096




  1. Represents the non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs for the 2021 February and 2024 October refinancing of the Company’s First Lien Credit Facility. This adjustment also includes the impact of the change in fair value of interest rate swaps, which represents the difference between the fair value gains or losses and actual cash payments and receipts on the interest rate swaps.




  2. Represents the depreciation and amortization expense related to incremental intangible and developed technology assets recorded due to the application of ASC 805,

    Business Combinations

    . As a result, the purchase accounting related depreciation and amortization expense will recur in future periods until the related assets are fully depreciated or amortized, and the related purchase accounting assets may contribute to revenue generation

    .





  3. Share-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes approximately $3.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, include approximately $13.1 million and $6.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 also includes approximately $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the retirements of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and former President, Americas.




  4. Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $92.3 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $12.4 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the year ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $125.7 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $45.8 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Also includes incremental professional service fees incurred related to the initial public offering.




  5. Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items.




  6. Effective tax rates of approximately 27.6% and 21.2% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Effective tax rates of approximately 24.9% and 23.5%, have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $15.3 million for federal income tax purposes available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. As a result, the amount of actual cash taxes we may pay for federal income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP and from the normalized rate shown above.


Interim Periods



Annual Periods


(in thousands)


Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2024



Three Months




Ended




December 31, 2023



Year Ended




December 31, 2024



Year Ended




December 31, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities, as reported (GAAP)

$
(85,666
)

$
56,740


$
28,196


$
162,820

Cost paid related to the Sterling acquisition


125,107








136,311






Adjusted Operating Cash Flow


$

39,441



$

56,740



$

164,507



$

162,820





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets

