First Advantage Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year Guidance

First Advantage reports Q1 2025 revenues of $354.6 million, with a net loss of $41.2 million, reaffirming full-year guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

First Advantage Corporation reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, achieving revenues of $354.6 million, a significant increase from the previous year's $169.4 million. The company experienced a net loss of $41.2 million, largely attributed to $15.3 million in acquisition-related expenses and substantial depreciation and amortization linked to the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. Adjusted metrics showed improved performance, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $92.1 million and an Adjusted Net Income of $30.5 million. The firm reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion in revenues and $410 million to $450 million in Adjusted EBITDA, driven by expected synergies from the Sterling acquisition. CEO Scott Staples expressed satisfaction with the company's growth trajectory, customer retention, and integration progress, indicating that they have already realized $37 million in cost synergies. An investor day is scheduled for May 28, 2025, to discuss strategic goals and financial objectives further.

Potential Positives

Revenues increased significantly to $354.6 million from $169.4 million year-over-year, indicating strong growth and business performance.

Adjusted Net Income rose to $30.5 million compared to $24.8 million in the prior year, showcasing improved profitability.

Continued achievement of integration synergies from the Sterling acquisition, with $37 million in run rate cost synergies already actioned, progressing towards a target of $60 million to $70 million.

Reaffirmation of full year 2025 guidance, indicating confidence in future financial prospects with expected revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $450 million.

Potential Negatives

Significant net loss of $(41.2) million, indicating potential operational challenges despite revenue growth.

Net loss margin increased to (11.6)%, reflecting deteriorating profitability compared to prior period.

Marked increase in interest expense, rising to $46.6 million, which could signify higher financial risk associated with debt management.

FAQ

What were First Advantage's revenues for Q1 2025?

First Advantage reported revenues of $354.6 million for the first quarter of 2025.

What was the net loss for First Advantage in Q1 2025?

The net loss for First Advantage in the first quarter of 2025 was $(41.2) million.

What are the adjusted earnings per share for Q1 2025?

First Advantage's adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.17.

When is First Advantage's inaugural investor day?

The inaugural investor day for First Advantage is scheduled for May 28, 2025.

What is First Advantage's full-year 2025 revenue guidance?

First Advantage reaffirms its full-year 2025 revenue guidance, estimating revenues of $1.5 to $1.6 billion.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FA Insider Trading Activity

$FA insiders have traded $FA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRET T JARDINE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,139 shares for an estimated $524,344 .

. STEVEN IRWIN MARKS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $13,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $FA stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





First Quarter 2025 Highlights



1











Revenues of $354.6 million



Revenues of $354.6 million



Net Loss of $(41.2) million, a net loss margin of (11.6)%, includes $15.3 million of expenses related to the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. (“Sterling”) and related integration, and $41.2 million of Sterling depreciation and amortization



Net Loss of $(41.2) million, a net loss margin of (11.6)%, includes $15.3 million of expenses related to the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. (“Sterling”) and related integration, and $41.2 million of Sterling depreciation and amortization



Adjusted Net Income of $30.5 million



Adjusted Net Income of $30.5 million



Adjusted EBITDA of $92.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 26.0%



Adjusted EBITDA of $92.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 26.0%



GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.24), includes $0.07 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition and related integration



GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.24), includes $0.07 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition and related integration



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.17



Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.17



Cash Flows from Operations of $19.5 million; Adjusted Operating Cash Flows of $33.3 million, after adjusting for $13.8 million of cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition and related integration













Reaffirming Full Year 2025 Guidance









Reaffirming full year 2025 guidance ranges, including the expected benefits of realized synergies, for Revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $450 million, Adjusted Net Income of $152 million to $182 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.86 to $1.03



2













ATLANTA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Key Financials









(Amounts in millions, except per share data and percentages)





















Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024











Revenues









$





354.6













$





169.4













Income (loss) from operations









$





7.6













$





(0.7





)









Net loss









$





(41.2





)









$





(2.9





)









Net loss margin













(11.6





)%













(1.7





)%









Diluted net loss per share









$





(0.24





)









$





(0.02





)









Adjusted EBITDA



1











$





92.1













$





46.6













Adjusted EBITDA Margin



1















26.0





%













27.5





%









Adjusted Net Income



1











$





30.5













$





24.8













Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



1











$





0.17













$





0.17

















1



Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Operating Cash Flows are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable respective GAAP measures.







“We are pleased that First Advantage delivered solid financial performance in the first quarter, exceeding our expectations. We are continuing to see strong traction through upsell, cross-sell, and new logos, with sequential quarterly improvement in the base business and continued high customer retention levels. Our focused vertical strategy, with a depth of expertise across a broad range of industries, is delivering results and providing balance in the current environment,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer.





“It has been approximately six months since we closed on our transformational Sterling acquisition. Our integration and synergy generation efforts are advancing ahead of schedule, and we have now actioned $37 million in run rate cost synergies, progressing well toward our objective of $60 million to $70 million. Our AI and automation efforts are allowing us to continue to deliver higher levels of efficiency as we grow the business, and we continue to receive positive feedback from our customers on our industry-leading software and data offerings. We look forward to sharing additional details about our updated FA 5.0 strategy and financial objectives during our investor day later this month,” Staples concluded.







Inaugural Investor Day to be Held on May 28, 2025







First Advantage will host its inaugural investor day in New York City and webcast live on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with presentations beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to present a detailed overview of the Company’s strategic vision, financial growth outlook, and key initiatives related to the Company’s product and technology solutions, go-to-market excellence, and innovation. The event will also include Q&A sessions with executive leadership. (See



press release



issued on April 2, 2025.)







Reaffirming Full Year 2025 Guidance







“Considering our modest outperformance versus expectations in the first quarter and our latest view of the macroeconomic environment, we are reaffirming our full year 2025 guidance, which includes our increased scale with the acquisition of Sterling and the expected benefits of realized synergies,” commented Steven Marks, Chief Financial Officer. “We remain focused on our integration plan execution, customer retention, synergy realization, and net leverage reduction.”





The following table summarizes our full year 2025 guidance.















As of May 8, 2025











Revenues





$1.5 billion – $1.6 billion









Adjusted EBITDA



2







$410 million – $450 million









Adjusted Net Income



2







$152 million – $182 million









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share



2







$0.86 – $1.03













2



A reconciliation of the foregoing guidance for the non-GAAP metrics of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.







Actual results may differ materially from First Advantage’s full year 2025 guidance as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







First Advantage will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2025 results today, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.





To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-267-6316 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage first quarter 2025earnings callor provide the conference code FA1Q25. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.fadv.com



under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.





Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website,



https://investors.fadv.com



. Alternatively, the live webcast and subsequent replay will be available at



https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4908223/D9C5547C868BBA59C04DB0C76D18EE21



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” “target,” “guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases.





These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:







negative changes in external events beyond our control, including our customers’ onboarding volumes, economic drivers which are sensitive to macroeconomic cycles, such as interest rate volatility and inflation, geopolitical unrest, global trade disputes, and uncertainty in financial markets;



negative changes in external events beyond our control, including our customers’ onboarding volumes, economic drivers which are sensitive to macroeconomic cycles, such as interest rate volatility and inflation, geopolitical unrest, global trade disputes, and uncertainty in financial markets;



our operations in a highly regulated industry and the fact that we are subject to numerous and evolving laws and regulations, including with respect to personal data, data security, and artificial intelligence (“AI”);



our operations in a highly regulated industry and the fact that we are subject to numerous and evolving laws and regulations, including with respect to personal data, data security, and artificial intelligence (“AI”);



inability to identify and successfully implement our growth strategies on a timely basis or at all;



inability to identify and successfully implement our growth strategies on a timely basis or at all;



potential harm to our business, brand, and reputation as a result of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or the mishandling of personal data;



potential harm to our business, brand, and reputation as a result of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or the mishandling of personal data;



our reliance on third-party data providers;



our reliance on third-party data providers;



due to the sensitive and privacy-driven nature of our products and solutions, we could face liability and legal or regulatory proceedings, which could be costly and time-consuming to defend and may not be fully covered by insurance;



due to the sensitive and privacy-driven nature of our products and solutions, we could face liability and legal or regulatory proceedings, which could be costly and time-consuming to defend and may not be fully covered by insurance;



our international business exposes us to a number of risks;



our international business exposes us to a number of risks;



the continued integration of our platforms and solutions with human resource providers such as applicant tracking systems and human capital management systems as well as our relationships with such human resource providers;



the continued integration of our platforms and solutions with human resource providers such as applicant tracking systems and human capital management systems as well as our relationships with such human resource providers;



our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary information;



our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary information;



disruptions, outages, or other errors with our technology and network infrastructure, including our data centers, servers, and third-party cloud and internet providers and our migration to the cloud;



disruptions, outages, or other errors with our technology and network infrastructure, including our data centers, servers, and third-party cloud and internet providers and our migration to the cloud;



our indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and prevent us from meeting our obligations;



our indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and prevent us from meeting our obligations;



the failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisition of Sterling Check Corp.; and



the failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisition of Sterling Check Corp.; and



control by our Sponsor, "Silver Lake" (Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., together with its affiliates, successors, and assignees) and its interests may conflict with ours or those of our stockholders.











For additional information on these and other factors that could cause First Advantage’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, which are or will be accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” and “Adjusted Operating Cash Flow.”





Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.





Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. We define Adjusted Net Income for a particular period as net (loss) income before taxes adjusted for debt-related costs, acquisition-related depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges, to which we then apply the related effective tax rate. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted.





Additionally, we use Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to review the liquidity of our operations. We define Adjusted Operating Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities less cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition and related integration. We believe Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is a useful supplemental financial measure for management and investors in assessing the Company’s ability to pursue business opportunities and investments and to service its debt. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is not a measure of our liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities.





For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release.





The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.





Numerical figures included in the reconciliations have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in various tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.







About First Advantage







First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at



https://fadv.com/



.







Investor Contact







Stephanie Gorman





Vice President, Investor Relations







Investors@fadv.com







(678) 868-4151







Condensed Financial Statements













First Advantage Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(Unaudited)





















(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













ASSETS



































CURRENT ASSETS

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





171,994













$





168,688













Restricted cash













797

















795













Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,074 and $3,832 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)













266,052

















266,800













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













29,032

















31,041













Income tax receivable













3,928

















8,669













Total current assets













471,803

















475,993













Property and equipment, net













291,764

















307,539













Goodwill













2,128,018

















2,124,528













Intangible assets, net













955,357

















987,948













Deferred tax asset, net













5,169

















5,682













Other assets













19,580

















21,203













TOTAL ASSETS









$





3,871,691













$





3,922,893















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES

































Accounts payable









$





116,037













$





120,872













Accrued compensation













45,047

















52,805













Accrued liabilities













45,055

















44,700













Current portion of long-term debt













21,850

















21,850













Current portion of operating lease liability













3,861

















4,245













Income tax payable













4,374

















1,942













Deferred revenues













4,774

















4,274













Total current liabilities













240,998

















250,688













Long-term debt (net of deferred financing costs of $40,253 and $41,861 at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)













2,117,434

















2,121,289













Deferred tax liability, net













214,649

















222,738













Operating lease liability, less current portion













7,918

















9,149













Other liabilities













11,937

















11,990













Total liabilities













2,592,936

















2,615,854















EQUITY



































Common stock – $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 173,641,193 and 173,171,145 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













174

















173













Additional paid-in-capital













1,511,463

















1,504,007













Accumulated deficit













(201,002





)













(159,808





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(31,880





)













(37,333





)









Total equity













1,278,755

















1,307,039













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









$





3,871,691













$





3,922,893



























First Advantage Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss













(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)













2025

















2024

















REVENUES











$





354,588













$





169,416













































OPERATING EXPENSES:

































Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)













192,565

















87,192













Product and technology expense













27,155

















12,466













Selling, general, and administrative expense













65,585

















40,662













Depreciation and amortization













61,666

















29,822













Total operating expenses













346,971

















170,142















INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS















7,617

















(726





)









































OTHER EXPENSE, NET:

































Interest expense, net













46,580

















3,570













Total other expense, net













46,580

















3,570













LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES













(38,963





)













(4,296





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes













2,231

















(1,388





)











NET LOSS











$





(41,194





)









$





(2,908





)









































Foreign currency translation income (loss)













5,453

















(1,773





)











COMPREHENSIVE LOSS











$





(35,741





)









$





(4,681





)











































NET LOSS











$





(41,194





)









$





(2,908





)









Basic and diluted net loss per share









$





(0.24





)









$





(0.02





)









Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted













172,756,497

















143,591,713



























First Advantage Corporation













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31,

















(in thousands)













2025

















2024

















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



































Net loss









$





(41,194





)









$





(2,908





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













61,666

















29,822













Amortization of deferred financing costs













1,608

















453













Bad debt recovery













(712





)













(112





)









Deferred taxes













(7,553





)













(7,808





)









Share-based compensation













7,967

















4,751













Loss on disposal of fixed assets and impairment of ROU assets













132













0













Change in fair value of interest rate swaps













3,936

















(7,045





)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













1,927

















13,736













Prepaid expenses and other assets













(993





)













(3,345





)









Accounts payable













(6,038





)













468













Accrued compensation and accrued liabilities













(8,615





)













6,608













Deferred revenues













482

















185













Operating lease liabilities













(91





)













(328





)









Other liabilities













(366





)













(11





)









Income taxes receivable and payable, net













7,315

















3,863













Net cash provided by operating activities













19,471

















38,329















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



































Capitalized software development costs













(10,628





)













(6,135





)









Purchases of property and equipment













(485





)













(321





)









Other investing activities













37

















(575





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(11,076





)













(7,031





)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



































Repayments of Amended First Lien Credit Facility













(5,463





)













—













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based compensation plans













1,688

















976













Net settlement of share-based compensation plan awards













(2,204





)













(41





)









Payments on deferred purchase agreements













—

















(234





)









Cash dividends paid













(11





)













(12





)









Payments on finance lease obligations













(3





)













—













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(5,993





)













689













Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













906

















(328





)









Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash













3,308

















31,659













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period













169,483

















213,912













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period









$





172,791













$





245,571















































SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



































Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received









$





3,003













$





2,510













Cash paid for interest









$





41,881













$





11,954















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



































Property and equipment acquired on account









$





973













$





585













Non-cash property and equipment additions









$





—













$





540



















Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands, except percentages)













2025













2024











Net loss









$





(41,194





)









$





(2,908





)









Interest expense, net













46,580

















3,570













Provision (benefit) for income taxes













2,231

















(1,388





)









Depreciation and amortization













61,666

















29,822













Share-based compensation



(a)















7,967

















4,751













Transaction and acquisition-related charges



(b)















3,996

















11,992













Integration, restructuring, and other charges



(c)















10,866

















719















Adjusted EBITDA













$









92,112

















$









46,558















Revenues













354,588

















169,416















Net loss margin

















(11.6









)%

















(1.7









)%













Adjusted EBITDA Margin

















26.0









%

















27.5









%

























(a)









Share-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 includes approximately $1.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 modification of the vesting terms of outstanding unvested and unearned performance-based options, restricted stock units, and restricted stock awards.













(b)









Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include approximately $3.8 million of expense associated with the Sterling Acquisition. The three months ended March 31, 2024 include approximately $11.1 million of expense associated with the Sterling Acquisition, as well as incremental professional service fees incurred related to the Company's initial public offering and the subsequent one-time compliance efforts.













(c)









Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items. Integration, restructuring, and other charges for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include approximately $7.8 million of expense associated with the integration of Sterling.

















Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)





















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands)













2025













2024











Net loss









$





(41,194





)









$





(2,908





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes













2,231

















(1,388





)









Loss before provision for income taxes













(38,963





)













(4,296





)









Debt-related charges



(a)















6,803

















(3,014





)









Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization



(b)















50,039

















22,625













Share-based compensation



(c)















7,967

















4,751













Transaction and acquisition-related charges



(d)















3,996

















11,992













Integration, restructuring, and other charges



(e)















10,866

















719













Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect













40,708

















32,777













Less: Adjusted income taxes



(f)















10,222

















7,991















Adjusted Net Income













$









30,486

















$









24,786





































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024











Diluted net loss per share (GAAP)









$





(0.24





)









$





(0.02





)











Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share



































Provision (benefit) for income taxes













0.01

















(0.01





)









Debt-related charges



(a)















0.04

















(0.02





)









Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization



(b)















0.29

















0.16













Share-based compensation



(c)















0.05

















0.03













Transaction and acquisition related charges



(d)















0.02

















0.08













Integration, restructuring, and other charges



(e)















0.06

















0.00













Adjusted income taxes



(f)















(0.06





)













(0.05





)











Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)













$









0.17

















$









0.17















































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

































Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP and Non-GAAP)













172,756,497

















143,591,713













Options and restricted stock not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method)













2,217,580

















2,110,928













Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (Non-GAAP)













174,974,077

















145,702,641



























(a)









Represents the non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs for the February 2021 and October 2024 refinancing of the Company’s First Lien Credit Facility. This adjustment also includes the impact of the change in fair value of interest rate swaps, which represents the difference between the fair value gains or losses and actual cash payments and receipts on the interest rate swaps.













(b)









Represents the depreciation and amortization expense related to incremental intangible and developed technology assets recorded due to the application of ASC 805,



Business Combinations.



As a result, the purchase accounting related depreciation and amortization expense will recur in future periods until the related assets are fully depreciated or amortized, and the related purchase accounting assets may contribute to revenue generation



.















(c)









Share-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 includes approximately $1.9 million and $2.6 million, respectively of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 modification of the vesting terms of outstanding unvested and unearned performance-based options, restricted stock units, and restricted stock awards.













(d)









Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include approximately $3.8 million of expense associated with the Sterling Acquisition. The three months ended March 31, 2024 include approximately $11.1 million of expense associated with the Sterling Acquisition, as well as incremental professional service fees incurred related to the Company's initial public offering and the subsequent one-time compliance efforts.













(e)









Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items. Integration, restructuring, and other charges for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include approximately $7.8 million of expense associated with the integration of Sterling.













(f)









Effective tax rates of approximately 25.1% and 24.4% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

































Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands)













2025













2024











Cash flows from operating activities, as reported (GAAP)









$





19,471













$





38,329













Cost paid related to the Sterling acquisition and integration













13,844

















548













Adjusted Operating Cash Flow











$









33,315

















$









38,877













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.