First Advantage Corporation to Release Q2 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

First Advantage will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by anearnings conference callat 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

First Advantage Corporation, a prominent provider of global software and data in HR technology, is set to announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025. The announcement will precede anearnings conference callscheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day. Participants can join the call by dialing the designated numbers and are encouraged to mention the conference code FA2Q25. Additionally, the call will be available via live webcast on the company’s investor relations website, where presentation materials will be accessible beforehand. A replay of the webcast will also be available afterward. First Advantage, headquartered in Atlanta, serves over 80,000 organizations worldwide with a focus on enhancing hiring and onboarding processes through innovative technology solutions.

Potential Positives

First Advantage Corporation plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

Theearnings conference callallows stakeholders to engage directly with the company, promoting shareholder communication and fostering trust.

First Advantage highlights its leadership in the HR technology industry, showcasing its innovative solutions and the broad reach of its services across over 200 countries and territories.

The press release reinforces the company's emphasis on innovation and customer success, which can enhance its reputation and attract further interest from potential clients and investors.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any significant financial achievements or positive developments in the upcoming earnings report, which may lead to concerns about the company's performance.



The lack of specific details regarding the conference call topics may contribute to uncertainty among investors about the company's future direction.



Potential investors may perceive the company's dependence on a conference call format for important financial disclosures as less transparent than other methods of communication.

FAQ

When will First Advantage release its Q2 2025 financial results?

First Advantage will release its Q2 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on August 7, 2025.

How can I participate in theearnings call

To participate, dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) about ten minutes before the start.

Where can I find the webcast for the conference call?

The conference call will be webcast live on the First Advantage investor relations website.

What services does First Advantage provide?

First Advantage provides employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services powered by proprietary technology and AI.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FA Insider Trading Activity

$FA insiders have traded $FA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOELLE M SMITH (President) sold 45,934 shares for an estimated $780,593

JAMES LINDSEY CLARK sold 4,482 shares for an estimated $82,110

STEVEN IRWIN MARKS (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $13,500

BRET T JARDINE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 285 shares for an estimated $4,569.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $FA stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FA forecast page.

$FA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Manav Patnaik from Barclays set a target price of $18.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 01/23/2025

Full Release



ATLANTA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, will issue its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 prior to the Company’searnings conference call which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.







Conference Call Details







To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage second quarter 2025earnings callor provide the conference code FA2Q25. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.fadv.com



under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at



https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4989406/FA891942C9D8ED4B09347A2C94465797



.





Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website,



https://investors.fadv.com



.







About First Advantage







First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at



https://fadv.com/



.







Investor Contact







Stephanie Gorman





Vice President, Investor Relations







Investors@fadv.com







(678) 868-4151



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.