First Advantage Corporation to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on May 8, 2025

First Advantage will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

First Advantage Corporation, a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025, before anearnings conference callscheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET the same day. Participants can join the call by dialing designated numbers or accessing a live webcast on the company's investor relations website. Following the call, a replay will be available online. First Advantage, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, leverages proprietary technology and AI to provide employment background screening and digitized identity solutions to over 80,000 organizations globally, enhancing hiring and onboarding processes. For more information, interested parties can visit the company's website.

Potential Positives

First Advantage Corporation will be announcing its first quarter 2025 financial results, which provides an opportunity for investors to assess the company's performance and growth prospects.

The upcomingearnings conference calldemonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with its investors.

As a leading provider of HR technology solutions, First Advantage emphasizes innovation and customer success, highlighting its competitive edge in the market.

The company serves 80,000 organizations globally, indicating a strong customer base and potential for continued growth in employment background screening and verification services.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results may suggest the company has something to prove, potentially raising concerns about previous performance.

Timing of theearnings callcould indicate a lack of transparency if the results are perceived as delayed or incomplete.

There is no mention of specific financial health indicators or achievements, which may lead to investor uncertainty.

FAQ

When will First Advantage announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

First Advantage will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 8, 2025.

How can I participate in the First Advantageearnings call

To participate, dial 800-267-6316 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international) at least ten minutes before 8:30 a.m. ET.

Will theearnings callbe available as a webcast?

Yes, theearnings callwill be webcast live on First Advantage's investor relations website.

Where can I find theearnings callreplay?

A replay of theearnings callwill be available on the Company’s investor relations website after the event.

What services does First Advantage provide?

First Advantage provides employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services powered by AI and proprietary technology.

ATLANTA, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, will issue its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 prior to the Company’searnings conference call which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.







Conference Call Details







To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-267-6316 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage first quarter 2025earnings callor provide the conference code FA1Q25. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.fadv.com



under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at



https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4908223/D9C5547C868BBA59C04DB0C76D18EE21



.





Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website,



https://investors.fadv.com



.







About First Advantage







First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at



https://fadv.com/



.







Investor Contact







Stephanie Gorman





Vice President, Investor Relations







Investors@fadv.com







(678) 868-4151



