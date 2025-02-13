First Advantage Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

First Advantage will release Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

First Advantage Corporation will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, before hosting anearnings conference callat 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested participants can join the call by dialing specific numbers for domestic and international calls, or they can access a live webcast on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the call will also be made available afterward. First Advantage, headquartered in Atlanta, is a top global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, offering services in over 200 countries to help clients mitigate risk and improve hiring processes.

Potential Positives

First Advantage Corporation is set to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, signaling transparency and engagement with investors.

Theearnings conference callis scheduled to be webcast live, making it accessible to a broader audience and enhancing shareholder communication.

The company highlights its global presence and technological capabilities in employment background screening, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The timing of theearnings callannouncement might indicate that the company is bracing for potentially disappointing financial results in Q4 2024, as companies typically release financial results sooner if they are optimistic.



Hosting theearnings callat 8:30 a.m. ET could result in lower participation from investors on the West Coast due to early morning scheduling, potentially limiting engagement and investor sentiment.



None

FAQ

When will First Advantage release its financial results?

First Advantage will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025.

What time is the First Advantageearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on February 27, 2025.

How can I participate in the First Advantageearnings call

To participate, call 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) ten minutes before the call starts.

Is there a live webcast for theearnings call

Yes, theearnings callwill be webcast live on First Advantage's investor relations website.

Where can I find more information about First Advantage?

More information can be found on First Advantage’s official website at https://fadv.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FA Insider Trading Activity

$FA insiders have traded $FA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRET T JARDINE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $522,429

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $FA stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 prior to the Company’searnings conference call which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.







Conference Call Details







To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage fourth quarter and full year 2024earnings callor provide the conference code FA4Q24. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.fadv.com



under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at



https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4818015/A54E8C5466B3E71E29525C125548AFA6



.





Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website,



https://investors.fadv.com



.







About First Advantage







First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at



https://fadv.com



.







Investor Contact







Stephanie Gorman





Vice President, Investor Relations







Investors@fadv.com







(888) 314-9761



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.