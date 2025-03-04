First Advantage Corporation to Participate in Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on March 11, 2025

First Advantage will participate in the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum, hosting investor meetings and a live webcast on March 11.

First Advantage Corporation, a global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, announced that its management will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York City on March 11, 2025, at 8:00 am ET. They will also have private meetings with investors during the day. The event will be accessible through a live webcast on the First Advantage investor relations website, with replays available for a limited time afterward. First Advantage, headquartered in Atlanta, operates in over 200 countries, serving 80,000 customers with its comprehensive screening solutions. For more information, investors can visit the company’s website or contact their investor relations team.

Potential Positives

Company management's participation in the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum positions First Advantage as an active player in the financial technology sector, enhancing its visibility among investors and potential partners.

The hosting of private meetings with investors demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with its shareholder base and providing insights into its strategies and performance, which can strengthen investor confidence.

The availability of a live webcast and subsequent replays offers transparency and accessibility for shareholders and stakeholders who cannot attend the event, further promoting investor relations.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What event will First Advantage participate in on March 11, 2025?

First Advantage will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York City.

What time will the fireside chat take place?

The fireside chat is scheduled for 8:00am ET on March 11, 2025.

Where can I watch the First Advantage webcast?

The live webcast will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website.

Will there be a replay of the event available?

Yes, subsequent replays will be posted on the investor relations website for a limited time.

How does First Advantage support its customers?

First Advantage provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions to help mitigate risk and hire effectively.

Full Release



ATLANTA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York City at 8:00am ET on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Company management will also host private meetings with investors throughout the day.









The live webcast will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at



https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations



. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the event.







About First Advantage







First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its 80,000 customers. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at



https://fadv.com/



.







Investor Contact







Stephanie Gorman





Vice President, Investor Relations





Investors@fadv.com





(888) 314-9761



