First Advantage Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025

First Advantage will present at three investor conferences in June 2025, featuring webcasts and meetings.

First Advantage Corporation, a prominent HR technology provider, announced its management will participate in three investor conferences in June 2025. The events include the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 3 in Chicago, the Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference on June 4 in Boston, and the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 5 in New York City. First Advantage will offer live webcasts of the presentations, accessible via their investor relations website, along with archived replays post-event. The company specializes in employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services, and serves customers globally, emphasizing innovation and customer success.

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in June:









William Blair 45







th







Annual Growth Stock Conference









Date:



Tuesday, June 3, 2025







Location:



Chicago, Illinois







Format:



Webcast at 11:00 AM ET and investor meetings











Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference









Date:



Wednesday, June 4, 2025







Location:



Boston, Massachusetts







Format:



Investor meetings











Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference









Date:



Thursday, June 5, 2025







Location:



New York, New York







Format:



Webcast at 11:25 AM ET and investor meetings







Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at



https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations



. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.







About First Advantage







First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at



https://fadv.com/



.







Investor Contact







Stephanie Gorman





Vice President, Investor Relations





Investors@fadv.com





(678) 868-4151



