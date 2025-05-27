First Advantage Corporation to Host Inaugural Investor Day in New York City on May 28, 2025

First Advantage will host its first Investor Day on May 28, 2025, detailing strategic vision and growth initiatives.

First Advantage Corporation, a prominent HR technology provider, will host its first Investor Day in New York City on May 28, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. CEO Scott Staples and the executive team will discuss the company's strategic vision, financial growth prospects, and initiatives related to their product offerings and innovation. The event will feature Q&A sessions and emphasize the company's recent acquisition of Sterling, which enhances their capabilities in the background screening industry. The live webcast can be accessed on the company's investor relations website, where related materials will also be available.

Potential Positives

First Advantage Corporation is hosting its inaugural Investor Day, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and engagement with the investor community.

The event will showcase the company's strategic vision, financial growth outlook, and key initiatives, highlighting its focus on innovation and technology in the HR industry.

The recent acquisition of Sterling is mentioned as a significant expansion of capabilities, which may lead to increased market reach and overall business growth.

The webcast will provide a platform for direct interaction with executive leadership, allowing investors to engage in meaningful Q&A sessions.

Potential Negatives

Changing the start time of the Investor Day 30 minutes earlier than previously communicated may indicate issues with scheduling or planning that could concern investors.



The emphasis on the recent acquisition of Sterling may raise concerns about integration risks and the potential impact on the company’s operational focus and financial health.



The statement about executing the FA 5.0 strategy and plans for long-term shareholder value may sound vague without specific measurable outcomes or timelines, which could lead to skepticism from investors.

FAQ

What is the date and time of First Advantage's Investor Day?

First Advantage's Investor Day is on May 28, 2025, starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the Investor Day webcast?

The Investor Day webcast can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com.

Who will be presenting at the Investor Day event?

Scott Staples, CEO, along with other executive team members, will present at the Investor Day.

What topics will be covered during the Investor Day?

The event will cover the Company’s strategic vision, financial growth outlook, and product initiatives.

How can I access the replay of the Investor Day webcast?

A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company’s investor relations website.

ATLANTA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, will host its inaugural Investor Day in New York City and webcast live tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.





Please note that presentations will now begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, 30 minutes earlier than previously communicated. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.





Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to present a detailed overview of the Company’s strategic vision, financial growth outlook, and key initiatives related to the Company’s product and technology solutions, go-to-market excellence, and innovation. The event will also include multiple Q&A sessions with executive leadership.





"As we continue to execute our FA 5.0 strategy and solidify our position as a leader in the background screening industry, we are excited to share our plans to compound long-term shareholder value with the investor community,” said CEO Scott Staples. “We take immense pride in helping our customers to mitigate risk and hire the best talent for their workplaces and organizations. With the recent acquisition of Sterling, we've significantly expanded our capabilities and reach, and we look forward to sharing the exciting opportunities ahead that will drive profitable growth for our business.”





The live webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.fadv.com



under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will also be posted. The webcast may be accessed directly at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vkyh854j/



. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company’s investor relations website,



https://investors.fadv.com



.







About First Advantage







First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at



https://fadv.com/



.







Investor Contact:







Stephanie Gorman





VP, Investor Relations







Investors@fadv.com







(678) 868-4151







Media Contact:







Mariah Mellor





Sr. Director, Corporate Communications







FAcommunications@fadv.com







(678) 868-4151



