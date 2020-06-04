First Abu Dhabi to redeem $750 mln in perpetual bonds -filing

World Markets
First Abu Dhabi to redeem $750 mln in perpetual bonds

Yousef Saba
DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD intends to redeem its $750 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds on their first call date, June 17, it said in a London Stock Exchange filing on Thursday.

The bank had faced pressure to call the bonds, with bankers telling Reuters it would be cheaper not to but such a move could cause the bank reputational harm.

FAB, the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, said in a statement that it decided to call the bonds "taking into consideration all factors, including investors' interests, and notwithstanding strong economic rationale".

"FAB is committed to maintaining an efficient capital structure and as such will continue to evaluate its capital position, taking into consideration prevailing market conditions and the evolving regulatory framework," the bank said.

