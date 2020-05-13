First Abu Dhabi has $73.2 mln exposure to fallen agri-trader Phoenix

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD (FAB), the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, on Wednesday said it has $73.2 million of exposure to agri-trader Phoenix Commodities and related entities.

This was the biggest exposure so far disclosed by a UAE lender to the group that has entered liquidation after amassing more than $400 million in potential trading losses, according a document prepared by the liquidators and seen by Reuters.

Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Dubai's largest bank, said on Tuesday that it had $23.66 million in exposure to Phoenix Commodities, which had offices in Dubai and Singapore.

FAB's exposure consists of $7.7 million to Phoenix Commodities as part of a syndicated loan with other banks, the lender said in a bourse filing. It also gave $55.3 million in bilateral and syndicated loans to related entities Phoenix Global DMCC and SMEG DMCC. FAB has a further $10.2 million in exposure to SMEG DMCC as bilateral loans.

"The syndicated facilities are secured by a combination of security, which includes accounts pledges, assignments and corporate guarantees. The bilateral facilities to the related companies are secured by corporate guarantees and some of them by cash margins," FAB said in the filing.

Shares in FAB were trading 4.5% down in early trade, underperforming a 2% fall for the Abu Dhabi stock index .ADI.

Sources familiar with the company had told Reuters that Standard Chartered STAN.L was one the banks that extended financing to the group. Standard Chartered has declined to comment on the size of its exposure.

Standard Chartered was among lenders that helped Phoenix to raise a $205 million loan in late 2017. FAB was among the lenders in that deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by Saeed Azhar and David Goodman )

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.