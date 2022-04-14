World Markets
FAB

First Abu Dhabi Bank withdraws offer for Egypt's EFG Hermes

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE's biggest lender, has withdrawn its offer to buy a controlling stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes, it said on Thursday.

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, the UAE's biggest lender, has withdrawn its offer to buy a controlling stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes, it said on Thursday. HRHO.CA

"After careful consideration and in the context of ongoing global market uncertainty and volatile macroeconomic conditions, First Abu Dhabi Bank has decided to withdraw its non-binding offer submitted on 9 February 2022," FAB said in a statement.

FAB in February made a non-binding offer to buy at least 51% of EFG Hermes for 19 Egyptian pounds ($1.21) per share, valuing Egypt's biggest investment bank at nearly $1.2 billion.

Egypt has been on the hunt for foreign exchange since Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted investors to pull billions of dollars out of its treasury markets, leading the central bank to devalue the currency by 14% on March 21.

FAB already owns banking licences in Egypt - its own subsidiary and the Egyptian unit of Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY, which it acquired last year.

The deal with EFG Hermes would have given the UAE's biggest lender access to the Egyptian investment bank's strong franchise in the Middle East and North Africa region.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

The Latest With the Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Mar 31, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular